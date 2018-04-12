Will McCarthy run for Speaker of the House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A major shake-up in Washington took place Wednesday morning with House Speaker Paul Ryan announcing he will not seek re-election in November.

Ryan said he wants to spend more time with his family, "They have only known me as a weekend Dad because they were born after I was elected so that was a personal decision."

He's been the Congressman for Wisconsin's first district since 1999 and he was elected Speaker of the House in 2015.

Wednesday President Trump said Ryan, "Will leave a legacy that nobody can question." Sources said Ryan does not want to lead the GOP if it becomes the minority party in the house.

We won't know if that might be the case until after this year's mid-term elections. 43 house republicans have announced they are retiring, running for another office, or resigning.

House majority leader, and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy once again in the discussions of who will be the next speaker.

What was rumored in Washington for months was confirmed this morning, "I'm announcing that this year will be my last one as a member of the house,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said.

Ryan, said he took the Speaker of the House job reluctantly from the beginning, " I have given this job everything I have and I have no regrets."

However, with Ryan's retirement plans, the national conversation is once again focused on who will replace the speaker.

Congressman McCarthy launched a failed bid for the speakership in 2015 after pulling out at the last minute. He has long said he has no intention to seek a higher position within the party, but some say McCarthy is closer to the President than Ryan and that could play in his favor in the future.

Mccarthy has positioned himself closely with the President and at times Trump has referred to McCarthy as, "my Kevin."

With more than 40 republicans, including Ryan saying they will not seek re-election this year, McCarthy's path forward may be made difficult with the possibility that republicans could lose the house.

Bakersfield professor who served with McCarthy on military affairs, Olivia Garcia, said if he takes the position it could help put a further spotlight on Kern County issues, “It could be an opportunity for a lot of issues that raise a lot of concern here in Kern County, it could be an opportunity for Kevin to kind of bring that forward."

Congressman McCarthy tweeted about Ryan's upcoming departure saying, “Obviously, today is a sad day for me personally and for our conference.” He said speaker Ryan has the conference and the country in a better place.

Trump also tweeted about McCarthy having dinner with the GOP conference at the White House Wednesday.