BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A lockdown at William B. Bimat Elementary School impacted a polling site Tuesday afternoon.

The school was placed on lockdown by BPD as officers searched for an alleged grand theft auto suspect.

According to BPD, officers were attempting to stop a grand theft auto suspect in the area of Riverlakes and Northshore Drive when the suspect ran. Officers were searching for the suspect and have not released information if the suspect has been arrested. BPD advised the school to go on lockdown.

The Kern County election's office sent out the following statement:

"Please be advised that the William B. Bimat School District located at 8600 Northshore Dr., Bakersfield which is a poll site has been locked down by the Bakersfield Police Department. We ask that you avoid the area and voting will continue at that site as soon as the lockdown has been lifted. Voters can come to the Elections Division at 1115 Truxtun Ave. to vote if unable to wait or go to another poll site and vote provisionally."

The school was on lockdown for 30 to 45 minutes and was lifted at 2:51 p.m. The polling place has been moved to the back of the school in the cafeteria.

William B. Bimat Elementary School is located on Northshore Drive in Northwest Bakersfield.