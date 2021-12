FORT TEJON, Calif. (KERO) — In light of the weather conditions, there are a number of road closures in the Fort Tejon area Sunday morning.

There is a snow closure for Cuddy Valley Road at Lockwood Valley Road.

Another one is for Mil Potrero Highway at Cerro Noroeste Road, Lockwood Valley Road to Frazier Mountain Park Road. As well as Lebec Road at Frazier Mountain Park Road.