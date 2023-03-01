Winter weather continues to impact Kern County roads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC is keeping a close eye on storm conditions in Kern County that could impact roadways and travel tonight and on into tomorrow.

Tomas Martinez with the California Highway Patrol says the storm has been unpredictable so far, and travelers should expect Highway 58 to close sometime during the evening.

"If you can postpone your trip, please postpone it. Also, please be patient. It's one of those things where Caltrans is working hard to open up the roadways. When they do close, we don't have a time frame. We just don't know. They can be working very hard, but it is still pouring, it is still snowing, and some roads are still unsafe, so please be patient," said Martinez. "Most of all, please be safe. We want you all to be safe, is what the final outcome is."

Martinez says that if you do need to drive this evening, and any time you're driving in inclement weather, ensure that you have everything you might need, including blankets, extra food and water, and a portable phone charger, in your vehicle with you.

"Your tire pressure, make sure you monitor that and that it is up to par," advises Martinez. "Make sure if you need to replace those windshield wipers, during this last storm if you saw your wipers weren't working very well, now is the time to do that with this storm coming. Make sure all of your lighting equipment is working properly. Before you hit the roads, make sure your gas tank is full and maybe take an extra gas can, just in case."

Additionally, Martinez says to be aware that GPS systems may try to reroute you onto a mountain road. Remember that the GPS doesn't know what the weather looks like. 'Overrule' your GPS if you know that a suggested route is likely to be unsafe right now.

Ultimately, the best thing to do in severe weather is avoid the highways altogether, and stay connected to 23ABC both on the air and online for the latest updates on Kern County weather and road conditions.