Winter weather is causing issues for travelers both across the country and here in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From coast to coast, winter weather is impacting most of the country. In Kern County, the rain has started to pick up and is expected to continue over the next few days.

On Tuesday, it rained essentially all day, but the rain hasn't stopped people from traveling on the roads. With flights canceled across the nation, even more people are traveling by car right now despite the winter weather.

Kyle Sleez and Jesus Rambla were both on the road Tuesday because of flight cancelations.

"Had to go pick someone up though, because they were coming back from Sacramento and Southwest messed it up," said Sleez.

"They actually got their flight delayed in Fresno on Sunday night, and they rescheduled it for Tuesday, for today, and the flight is leaving at 5:40," said Rambla. "I'm hoping it doesn't get canceled."

Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights nationwide, and the lack of flights is causing more people to hit the roadways instead, says Doug Shupe with Triple-A of Southern California.

"The winter weather that we are experiencing this holiday season really did come at the worst time, when we're seeing travel volumes pick up to close to pre-pandemic levels," said Shupe.

Triple-A says the period from Christmas to New Year's Day is the busiest travel week of the year, and storms across the nation have made it difficult for travelers. Closer to home, storms like the one going over Kern County this week often lead to road closures and backups on roads going over the mountains.

Along with suggesting that drivers make sure they have a full tank of gas, the California Highway Patrol suggests they take an emergency kit with them when traveling this season. CHP Fort Tejon Officer D.C. Williams says it's important to be prepared.

"I'd say have an emergency kit. Of course, you want to have your emergency stuff in there in case anybody gets hurt or anything, but definitely have snacks, water, blankets, in case you do get stuck and are unable to move or turn around for quite some time," said Williams.

Bakersfield officials say they have been prepping for the rain. Eric Galvan, Communications Coordinator for the City of Bakersfield, wants residents to know that they can contact the city directly if they encounter any issues locally such as flooded streets or traffic lights not working.

"Public Works always understands the importance of preparing for any potential rainfall, especially coming off a very lengthy dry season like we've been in, but our Public Works crew have been cleaning water-catch basins, they've been field testing pump stations, and preparing for whatever the rain will bring," said Galvan.

Bakersfield Public Works has different offices for different hazards residents might encounter. For a blocked storm drain causing flooding, call 326-3111. To report a downed tree branch, call 326-3866. For street lights or traffic signals that are out or malfunctioning, call 326-3781. These numbers are answered Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. To report hazards after hours, call 327-7111 (Bakersfield Police). If someone is hurt, in danger, or needs help immediately, call 9-1-1.

Jesus Rambla, who's driving his parents to Los Angeles after their flight got canceled, says they already experienced some delays, and he is just hoping to get his parents to LAX for their next flight safely and on time."

"It does kind of increase our time because of the traffic and all the accidents that happen," said Rambla. "We already experienced two on the way over here, so we got some traffic, but hopefully all goes well."

If you're heading out on the roads in the rain, officials say it's important to make sure your car is sound to make the trip. Check to make sure your tire treads are still good and make sure your windshield wipers are clean and in good shape so you can be prepared for the rain.