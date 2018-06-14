Wipe out your Kern County Library fees with new amnesty program

KERN CO., Calif. - You can now wipe out any fees you may have at the Kern County Library with their new one-time Amnesty Program this summer. Kern County Library is now allowing kids, teens and adults to complete an activity like logging your reading hours or donating items that will go to those in need around the county.

The Amnesty Program will run for two weeks only; Monday June 25 though Saturday June 30, and again Monday July 30 through Saturday August 4.

Kids and Teens can pick up a "Read As Much As You Can" reading log and turn it in to the library during one of the Amnesty Weeks and all fees will be forgiven.

Adults can donate a library item, animal care item or canned food item from the donation list below.

They say you can also just return the items you previously misplaced or simply forgot to turn in.

For more information contact the Kern County Library at info@kernlibrary.org.

Accepted Donations Include:

All Donated Items Must Be In New, Unopened Packages.

All donated Animal Care Items will be delivered to Kern County Animal Services.

All donated Canned Foods will be delivered to CAPK’s Food Bank Program.

LIBRARY ITEMS

Baby Wipes

Bubbles

Classic LEGO Variety Pack | example

Clorox Wipes

Crayons & Markers

Color Pencils

Coloring Books

Craft Kits | examples 1, 2, 3, 4

Disposable Tablecloths

Duplo LEGO Variety Pack | example

Glue Sticks

Napkins

Paper Plates

Play-Doh

Safety Scissors

Sidewalk Chalk

Trash Bags

ANIMAL CARE ITEMS

Dog & Cat Toys | examples 1, 2, 3, 4

Dog Treats | examples 1, 2

Dog Nail Trimmers | example

Feral Cat Dens | example

Flea Lice Combs | example

Fly Masks for Horses | example

Fleece Blankets

Metal Wire Playpens | example

Pet Beds | example 1, 2

Pet Carriers | examples 1, 2

Puppy Pads | example

CANNED FOODS

(Non-Expired Food Items)