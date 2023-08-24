Watch Now
Witnesses say East Bakersfield car crash followed police chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Witnesses in East Bakersfield tell an ABC23 News crew that a police chase led to a crash at the intersection of East California and Union Avenue.

According to those witnesses, the crash happened around 8:30 Wednesday night. First responders reportedly shut down traffic in the area immediately following the crash.

23ABC has reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department for more information on what led to the crash and if anyone was injured, but we have not heard back as of newstime.

This is a developing story. Stay connected to 23ABC on the air and online for more details as they become available.

