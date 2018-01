TEHACHAPI, Calif. - UPDATE (January 19, 2018 8:56 p.m.): Melissa Fair, the woman accused of embezzling money from a parent-teacher organization in Tehachapi was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 3 years of probation.

A woman accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a parent-teacher organization in Tehachapi appeared in court on Tuesday.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into Melissa Ann Fair in October after she was accused of taking nearly $50,000 from the organization.

Fair, 39, is a former board member of the parent-teacher organization under the Tehachapi Unified School District.

She was initially charged with forgery and grand theft, but those charges were later dropped.

Fair plead no contest on Nov. 21 for embezzlement over $950 dollars.

She is expected to be sentenced on December 19.