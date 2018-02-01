Woman accused of killing son in 2010 takes plea deal

1:14 PM, Feb 1, 2018
20 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago took a plea deal on Thursday.

Alexis Barrow, also known as Danielle Dixon, pleaded no contest to two felonies, voluntary manslaughter and willful cruelty to a child, in the death of Markey Dixon in 2018.

She claimed the boy fell off a table, but investigators say his injuries showed that wasn't the case.

Barrow is set to be sentenced on March 6. She faces up to 12 years and four months in prison.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News