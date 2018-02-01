Woman accused of killing son in 2010 takes plea deal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago took a plea deal on Thursday.

Alexis Barrow, also known as Danielle Dixon, pleaded no contest to two felonies, voluntary manslaughter and willful cruelty to a child, in the death of Markey Dixon in 2018.

She claimed the boy fell off a table, but investigators say his injuries showed that wasn't the case.

Barrow is set to be sentenced on March 6. She faces up to 12 years and four months in prison.