Woman arrested for husband's murder in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a woman Wednesday in Rosamond for her role in her husband's death earlier this month.

KCSO says on June 4, 2018, they responded to reports of a shooting in the 6000 block of Backus Road in Rosamond. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. KCSO says at the time of the shooting, the victim's wife Lila Rosema, said her husband 63-year-old Jack Rosema had committed suicide.

Though further investigation, KCSO homicide detectives determined that Jack Rosema was likely the victim of murder and through interviews and additional searches determined that Lila Rosema was likely responsible.

Lila Rosema was taken into custody on June 20 and is now facing murder charges.