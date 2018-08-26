Woman attempts to rob gas station with replica gun

11:21 PM, Aug 25, 2018
2 hours ago
KERO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A woman is behind bars after attempting to rob a store in east Bakersfield with a replica gun. 

Deputies responded to a robbery in progress at the Super Food Mart Gas Station on Bernard Street near Haley Street at around 5:30 p.m. 

Store employees were able to stall her until KCSO arrived on scene. She was taken into custody without incident. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News