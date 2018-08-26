Woman attempts to rob gas station with replica gun

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A woman is behind bars after attempting to rob a store in east Bakersfield with a replica gun.
Deputies responded to a robbery in progress at the Super Food Mart Gas Station on Bernard Street near Haley Street at around 5:30 p.m.
Store employees were able to stall her until KCSO arrived on scene. She was taken into custody without incident.
