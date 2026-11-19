BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two juries have returned verdicts in a homicide case involving the death of a 2-year-old child.

On November 9, Chandy McCarthy was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 years old causing death.

Nine days later, a separate jury found Gregory Macdonald guilty of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

The case stems from an incident on the evening of October 10, 2024, when Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a 2-year-old child who was barely breathing in South Bakersfield.

Responding officers found the child with signs of apparent abuse. Police said the child received medical treatment but later died from her injuries at a hospital.

Officers observed bruising throughout the child's body, including on her back, feet and knees.

Police interviewed the child's mother, McCarthy, and her boyfriend, Macdonald. Investigators said both provided inconsistent statements.

The child's cause of death was later determined to be blunt force trauma, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

