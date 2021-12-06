Woman dies in rollover accident on Alfred Harrell Highway early Monday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman was killed after her vehicle left the road early Monday morning.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to a call about a crash in the 12200 block of Alfred Harrell Highway at around 5 a.m. When they arrived they found the vehicle had left the road and rolled over.

The woman driving the car suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Drugs or alcohol are unknown factors to the collision at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.