Woman dies in rollover crash on Hwy. 119

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — A 56-year-old woman died after her car rolled over at about 10:19 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 119 west of Hwy. 43, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, identified as Sherrie Ann Newer-Blaylock of Taft, was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger traveling east on Hwy. 119 and passing a vehicle when she lost control of her car and it overturned, according to CHP.

The woman wasn't wearing a seatbelt and died from her injuries, according to CHP.

Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, CHP said.