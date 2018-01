BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE 01/31/18 10:58 a.m.) Krystal Wandick has been sentenced to 21 years for shooting a man to death in south Bakersfield last March.

The woman charged with shooting a man to death in south Bakersfield in March was convicted of murder this week.

Krystal Wandick was also found guilty on an assault with a firearm charge. Investigators said Wandick shot Albert Luis King in the chest at a small party on Gordon Street near the corner of White Lane and South Union.

King, 31, was then taken to a nearby fire department on White Lane where he died.

Wandick is expected to be sentenced in January.