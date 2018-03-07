Woman hit on Union Avenue, pronounced dead

5:08 AM, Mar 7, 2018
The Bakersfield Police Department is working to figure out what led to a deadly collision on Union Avenue on Tuesday that left a woman dead. 

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Union and 10th Street around 6:30 Tuesday night. 

BPD found a woman had been struck by a vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The woman has not yet been identified. 

 

Local News