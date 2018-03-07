Woman hit on Union Avenue, pronounced dead

Fair
HI: 75°
LO: 48°
The Bakersfield Police Department is working to figure out what led to a deadly collision on Union Avenue on Tuesday that left a woman dead.
According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Union and 10th Street around 6:30 Tuesday night.
BPD found a woman had been struck by a vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman has not yet been identified.
