Woman in critical condition after hit and run in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are investigating after a hit and run crash put a woman in the hospital on Sunday morning.

BPD says it happened at about 2:42 a.m. on Sunday morning near the intersection of 4th and P Streets. Police arrived on scene to find a severely-injured woman lying in the roadway just east of the intersection. Witness statements revealed the woman was struck by a white vehicle, which fled east on P Street toward Union Ave.

The woman is currently being treated at the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing and it's unknown if alcohol or drugs are involved.

Police are still searching for the vehicle, described as a white vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.