Woman killed after being struck by Bakersfield police patrol vehicle

BAKERSFIELD — A woman is dead after crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle in the area of White Lane early Saturday morning.

Around 2:44 a.m., the BPD officer driving the patrol vehicle had been dispatched to a call for service traveling eastbound on White Lane when a woman walked out into the roadway in front of the patrol vehicle and was struck.

Police say the woman entered the road from the south side of the street and was not crossing in a crosswalk. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Division at 661-327-7111.