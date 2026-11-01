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Woman killed after being struck by Bakersfield police patrol vehicle

Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 9.00.45 PM.png
KERO
Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 9.00.45 PM.png
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BAKERSFIELD — A woman is dead after crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle in the area of White Lane early Saturday morning.

Around 2:44 a.m., the BPD officer driving the patrol vehicle had been dispatched to a call for service traveling eastbound on White Lane when a woman walked out into the roadway in front of the patrol vehicle and was struck.

Police say the woman entered the road from the south side of the street and was not crossing in a crosswalk. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Division at 661-327-7111.

Bakersfield, CA

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Day

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HI / LO

Precip

SaturdaySat

10/31/2026

Rain

-° / 57°

100%

SundaySun

11/01/2026

Clear

63° / 49°

5%

MondayMon

11/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 51°

3%

TuesdayTue

11/03/2026

Clear

72° / 49°

6%

WednesdayWed

11/04/2026

Mostly Clear

67° / 48°

6%

ThursdayThu

11/05/2026

Clear

69° / 48°

5%

FridayFri

11/06/2026

Clear

71° / 49°

3%

SaturdaySat

11/07/2026

Mostly Clear

75° / 52°

1%