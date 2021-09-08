Woman killed in hit-and-run on Ming

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to the area of Ming Avenue and Stine Road just after 10:30 Tuesday night.

They found a woman who had been hit by an SUV. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Bakersfield Police say the suspect vehicle is a 2020 orange or red Toyota C-HR SUV.

Anyone who's seen the vehicle or has information on the incident is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.