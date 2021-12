BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman killed in a rollover crash Monday morning in Northeast Bakersfield was identified by authorities.

Christine Elizabeth Self, 53, of Bakersfield, was killed when her vehicle left the road and rolled over at about 4:57 a.m. in the 12300 block of Alfred Harrell Highway, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

She was declared dead at the scene, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.