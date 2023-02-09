Woman killed in two-car collision in south Bakersfield Thursday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 69-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash early Thursday morning in south Bakersfield.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman, who was driving a Toyota Rav4, collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe at the intersection of Driver Rd and Sherwood Ave. An initial investigation shows the woman did not stop for a stop sign before entering the intersection.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe, 51-year-old Johnny Carmona Rivas of McFarland, was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this crash.

This investigation is ongoing. For any additional information contact the Bakersfield Area Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez at (661) 396-6600.