Woman pleas for sister's stolen ashes to be returned

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An Oildale woman is asking for the community's help to get her sister's stolen ashes back.

Alixandria DeVous says a necklace containing her sister's ashes was stolen when her vehicle was broken into in Oildale over the weekend.

Friday night, thieves broke into her car parked in her driveway near the Chester Ave. and Beardsley Ave. They took per purse with her ID, credit and debit cards and passport.

Saturday night, with her window already shattered, her car was burglarized again. This time thieves took her hearing aids, tablet and a necklace with her late sister's picture on it and her ashes inside.

DeVous is left with thousands in damage and stolen items, but her priority is getting the necklace back.

"You can't sell it to anybody. Nobody else is going to buy somebody else's ashes," said DeVous. "That's not significant to them. it has no value to nobody but me."

DeVous is asking anyone who has seen the necklace containing her sister's ashes or knows who might have it will help her get it back.

If you have any information on this theft, you can contact Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.