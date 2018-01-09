Woman sentenced to 12 months in prison for conspiracy against Bakersfield Pipe and Supply Inc.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A woman from Bakersfield was sentenced to 12 months in prison and ordered to pay $287,945 in restitution for conspiring to defraud Bakersfield Pipe and Supply Inc.

According to court documents Lynnsi Dunbar, 30, her husband Kye Dunbar, 32, and Daniel Harte conspired to steal money from the company by creating false invoices from March 2014 through Oct. 2014.

During this time, Lynnsi was an employee for Bakersfield Pipe and Supply Inc. The three created "Harte Trucking," a made-up company they used to submit fraudulent invoices to Bakersfield Pipe and Supply Inc. for services that were never done.

The defendants were able to steal $287,000 as a result of this conspiracy.

Both Lynnsi and Kye pleaded guilty. Kye was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.

The case against Harte is still pending.