Woman sentenced to more than 12 years in death of 4-year-old son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago appeared in court on Tuesday and was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison.
Alexis Dixon pleaded no contest in February to two felonies: voluntary manslaughter and willful cruelty to a child in the death of 4-year-old Markey Dixon.
Dixon claimed her son fell off a table, but investigators say his injuries showed otherwise.
