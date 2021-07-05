Woman struck and killed by car in Oildale Sunday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 33-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a car in Oildale.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing Airport Drive near Castaic Avenue at around 2 a.m. when she was struck by a 2012 Volkswagen driven 31-year-old Martin Navehas.

Navehas attempted to avoid the woman but was unable to avoid hitting her. He remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

It was determined that the woman failed to yield the right-of-way end entered the road directly in the path of Navehas' car.

CHP said the woman was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Her identity has not been released by the police.