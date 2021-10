ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Comanche Drive in Arvin.

According to the KCSO, 72-year-old Maria Angela Morales was struck by a vehicle on Comanche Drive, Just North of Russell Street on September 27th. She was declared dead at the scene.

No additional details were provided.