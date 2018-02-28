Women's Heart Center celebrates five year anniversary

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Heart Hospital is celebrating the five year anniversary of the Women’s Heart Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27th.
The celebration will take place at 3001 Sillect Avenue.
The event will go from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
