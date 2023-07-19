Wonderful Company offers $1 million in grants for Kern nonprofits and schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On a mission to enhance the Kern County community, the Wonderful Company's Corporate Social Responsibility Program is providing grants to help create opportunities for health, wellness, and economic growth. Community beautification, social services, and recreation are just some of the categories within Wonderful's grant program.

According to Andy Anzaldo, the chief operating officer of Wonderful's Corporate Social Responsibility Program, local nonprofit organizations and schools are being provided the chance to give input on program development and improvement, among other things.

"This program is really focused on the communities where Wonderful Company's employees live and work, and it's going to transcend and uplift thousands of lives in the rural communities of the Southern Central Valley," said Anzaldo.

Among those rural communities are Delano, Shafter, and Lost Hills. The people behind this program call their method "place-based giving."

"There is such a need for nonprofits here in the Central Valley," said Anzaldo.

Anzaldo says that through the corporate social responsibility program, Wonderful Company has awarded more than $6 million in community grants to more than 77 nonprofit organizations and 165 schools in the San Joaquin Valley. He says this year, there will be $1 million distributed among organizations such as the Department of Human Services, the Kern County Library for reading programs, and the Bakersfield Symphony, where activities for kids are made possible with these funds.

"We're taking students from the rural community and these children are getting to see a symphony, and without the support of this program, these children would never have those experiences," said Anzaldo.

In addition to programs for local children, funds are also being awarded to the Community Action Partnership of Kern. CAP-K Food Bank Program Administrator Kelly Lowery says the community grant serves as a foundation for the distribution of free produce for those in need.

"Food insecurity is a big issue these days. Inflation and other issues that we face as families sometimes cause families to not be able to provide the type of nutritious food that they normally might be accustomed to," said Lowery.

Lowery goes on to say that Wonderful's grant program has made a significant impact on the people of Kern County, meeting a need he says his organization sees every day firsthand.

"Every single month we are overwhelmed with the amount of gratitude that the families express during these distributions. It never ceases to amaze us how deep the need is, because they're getting a box of usually 6 or 7 different produce items. They're waiting in lines oftentimes for 2 to 3 hours," said Lowery. "That tells you where the need is."

Anzaldo says the deadline for organizations to apply for a part of Wonderful's grant funding for 2023 is August 31st, and he encourages all nonprofit organizations and schools that demonstrate a commitment to making the rural communities of the San Joaquin Valley a more equitable place for everyone to live, work, and play to apply.

"Please apply. You never know, and we know we can help you help those that need it the most."

Please visit the Wonderful Company online to learn more about the application process and eligibility requirements for receiving grants through the company's Corporate Social Responsibility Program.