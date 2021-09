LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Students at Woodrow Wallace elementary and middle schools have the day off according to a Facebook post from the Kernville Union School District.

The post says they are unable to reopen for in-person instruction today due to a recent COVID-19 surge and a lack of staffing.

Parents should be getting information on assignments and lessons for today via Parent Square.

Classes were also canceled last week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.