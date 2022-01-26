Woolworth squashes rumors of its closure in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People have been wondering if a popular and historic eatery in downtown Bakersfield was closing for good.

The owners of Woolworth’s answered questions when asked about its future.

“Currently the lunch counter is open. It’s operated by Jeremy Trammell who has operated the lunch counter for 12 years and has done an amazing job. He has gotten to a point where he is moving onto the next phase, but we’re going to continue to have the lunch counter open. There might be sometime where it will be closed as we are trying to figure out an operator, but we are planning on keeping the lunch planner open,” said David Anderson, Financial Advisor and Co-Owner of Woolworth.

Woolworth was, at one point, one of the largest retailers in the country, and a signature part of their locations was a lunch counter.

The company went out of business in 1994, but a piece of the company remains in operation through its only remaining luncheonette in America, here in Bakersfield.

Moneywise took over the building in November and are in the process of renovating the location.