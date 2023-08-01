Watch Now
Workers accidentally cut gas line in Downtown Bakersfield

PG&E said it started at around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of 20th and Q streets.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 20:07:36-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gas lines are being repaired in downtown Bakersfield after a third party dug into a two-inch plastic gas line causing a natural gas leak.

PG&E said it started at around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of 20th and Q streets. The area around the leak was evacuated as officials worked to shut off the gas and make repairs to the lines.

Officials tell us they were able to stop the flow of gas at 2:35 p.m.

PG&E says three customers are currently without gas service and that it could take several hours before it's restored.

