World War II Memorial dedication delayed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The foundation has been poured for the World War II Memorial at Jastro Park.

Crews are working on the base, which will have six large black granite pieces representing the six branches of the military at the time. The names of 684 Kern County veterans who lost their lives in the war will be engraved on the granite. Four smaller pieces at the forefront will display names of organizations that supported the war effort.

Supply issues, however, have pushed back the dedication date to sometime this winter. Organizers were initially hoping to have it ready by Veterans Day.