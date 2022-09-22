Watch Now
World War II Memorial dedication delayed

Supply issues have pushed back the progress of the World War II Memorial at Jastro Park. Organizers were initially hoping to have it ready by Veterans Day.
World War II Memorial foundation at Jastro Park
Posted at 6:51 AM, Sep 22, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The foundation has been poured for the World War II Memorial at Jastro Park.

Crews are working on the base, which will have six large black granite pieces representing the six branches of the military at the time. The names of 684 Kern County veterans who lost their lives in the war will be engraved on the granite. Four smaller pieces at the forefront will display names of organizations that supported the war effort.

Supply issues, however, have pushed back the dedication date to sometime this winter. Organizers were initially hoping to have it ready by Veterans Day.

