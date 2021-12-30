A Veteran's Voice: Kern County World War II Memorial is coming together

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A memorial to honor the hundreds of local residents who served and died in World War II is moving forward but it could use some fireworks heading into the new year in the form of donations.

The Kern County World War II Memorial is coming together after a year in the planning stages.

The design and artist's rendering was put together by the Klassen Corporation utilizing a series of black granite slabs that will preserve the 683 names of the men and one woman who died during, or shortly after, the war.

And that's just the start.

The slabs will need to be ordered soon and the committee has a goal of $120,000.

They are in desperate need of donations right now to get this done in time for veteran's day 2022.

In all, the committee needs to raise more than a half million dollars through public, private, and corporate donations.

When it's finished they will gift it to the city who will take over maintenance of the memorial.

If you would like to help out, you can send donations to the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery on Eye Street or give them a call at 661-303-3837 for more information.