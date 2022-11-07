World War II Memorial in Jastro Park to be dedicated with a ceremony on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Construction began on the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial in Bakersfield’s Jastro Park in June of this year. On Saturday, December 10th, the Kern County Veterans Memorial Committee is hosting a Dedication Day for the monument.

The Dedication Day ceremonies in recognition of the Greatest Generation are open to the public and all Kern County residents are invited to attend. Following the ceremony, which starts at 10:00 am, Salty’s BBQ will be making meals available for purchase.

WWII veterans who plan to attend the dedication are asked to call organizer Wendy Ward at 619-3070 to claim their VIP seating and special recognition during the ceremony.

Parking and shuttle service to and from the event will be available. For more information, please visit the Kern County World War II Memorial website.