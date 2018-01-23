Fair
HI: -°
LO: 40°
A wrong-way crash in Claremont has shut down the eastbound lanes of the 210 freeway.
KABC in Los Angeles reported that at least one person is dead after a police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash and several others were injured.
Traffic was at a standstill. 23ABC will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
Due to a "mainframe upgrade," visiting is canceled for all Lerdo facilities on Saturday.
The Domino's on North Chester Avenue has reopened after closing when an inspector found a dead rat under the water heater and rodent droppings.