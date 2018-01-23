Wrong-way crash shuts down eastbound 210 in Claremont; at least one person dead

5:54 PM, Jan 22, 2018
A wrong-way crash in Claremont has shut down the eastbound lanes of the 210 freeway.

KABC in Los Angeles reported that at least one person is dead after a police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash and several others were injured.

Traffic was at a standstill. 23ABC will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

