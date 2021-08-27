WWE brings wrestling superstars to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mark your calendars Bakersfield residents, WWE SuperShow is happening on October 10, 2021, at 7 p.m. The show will have all your favorite Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown stars.

Tickets are $20 and go on sale this Tuesday, August 31 at 10 a.m.

Here is who’s scheduled to appear:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The Usos

Finn Balor

Rey and Dominick Mysterio

Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair