WWE brings wrestling superstars to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mark your calendars Bakersfield residents, WWE SuperShow is happening on October 10, 2021, at 7 p.m. The show will have all your favorite Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown stars.
Tickets are $20 and go on sale this Tuesday, August 31 at 10 a.m.
Here is who’s scheduled to appear:
- Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- The Usos
- Finn Balor
- Rey and Dominick Mysterio
- Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley