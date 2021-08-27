Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

WWE brings wrestling superstars to Bakersfield

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copyright Business Wire 2021
WWE crowd
WWE
Posted at 11:13 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 14:13:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mark your calendars Bakersfield residents, WWE SuperShow is happening on October 10, 2021, at 7 p.m. The show will have all your favorite Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown stars.

Tickets are $20 and go on sale this Tuesday, August 31 at 10 a.m.

Here is who’s scheduled to appear:

  • Universal Champion Roman Reigns
  • The Usos
  • Finn Balor
  • Rey and Dominick Mysterio
  • Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
  • Bianca Belair
  • Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
  • WWE Champion Bobby Lashley
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!