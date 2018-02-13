WWII, Korea, Vietnam vets set to take to skies to go skydiving

On Saturday, a handful of local veterans will taking to the skies as they prepare to accomplish a first in their lives.

Thanks to the local Comrades and Canopies program, World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans will be able to skydive through Skydive Taft.

Comrades and Canopies will be holding fundraisers this week to help cover the $1,800 cost to pay for the veterans' jumps.

According to local veteran Chad Garcia with Comrades and Canopies, fundraisers will be held at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse on Stockdale Highway on Wednesday nad at Salty's BBQ & Catering on White Lane.

Donations can also be made through the Comrades and Canopies Facebook page or by calling Garcia at 808-6658 or through SkyDive Taft.