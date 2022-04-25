WWII veteran Ray Mish celebrates 97th birthday

(KERO) — A long-time businessman, veteran, and one of the many pillars of our community Ray Mish celebrated his 97th birthday this weekend.

The Freedom Riders roared into Mission Family Mortuary on California Avenue kicking off the birthday party on Sunday.

The WWII veteran and long time Kern County resident was the one giving out gifts to people who stopped by handing out cupcakes.

It's the first in-person celebration since the pandemic began and his family, both personal and professional, tell 23ABC that he was excited to see the crowds and people lining up to drop by.