Wyly Fire near Keene triggers evacuation orders for two zones, could reach 1,000 acres

KEEN, Calif. (KERO) — The Wyly Fire, a vegetation fire burning near Keene off Highway 58, has grown to 100 acres and could reach 1,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Zones KRN-100 and KRN-455. An evacuation warning has been issued for Zone KRN-419, according to the Genasys Evacuation Map.

The fire broke out around 2:52 p.m. Flames are spreading quickly to the north.

Structures may be threatened in the next couple of hours.

A road closure has been requested for Bealville Road from Highway 58 North.

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