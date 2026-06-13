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Wyly Fire near Keene triggers evacuation orders for two zones, could reach 1,000 acres

The Wyly Fire near Keene has prompted evacuation orders for two zones and a warning for a third as the blaze grows to 100 acres and threatens structures.
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ALERTCalifornia
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Posted

KEEN, Calif. (KERO) — The Wyly Fire, a vegetation fire burning near Keene off Highway 58, has grown to 100 acres and could reach 1,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Zones KRN-100 and KRN-455. An evacuation warning has been issued for Zone KRN-419, according to the Genasys Evacuation Map.

The fire broke out around 2:52 p.m. Flames are spreading quickly to the north.

Structures may be threatened in the next couple of hours.

A road closure has been requested for Bealville Road from Highway 58 North.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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