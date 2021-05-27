You Asked: Why were there San Diego County Sheriff's Department buses in Bakersfield?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 23ABC viewer spotted two San Diego County Sheriff's Department inmate buses parked in front of the Homewood Suites near Mill Rock Way and wanted to know why they were in Bakersfield?

So, 23ABC reached out to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department to get some answers.

A spokesperson for the department said that with COVID-19 restrictions easing up, state prisons were now beginning to accept inmates. The two buses were in the Bakersfield area dropping off prisoners at North Kern State Prison.

However, the spokesperson explained, "due to state and federal laws regarding commercial class B driver's license, drivers are only allowed to drive so many hours before having to rest."

The deputies had reached those limits and had to stay at the hotel overnight and return to San Diego County the following day.