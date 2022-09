BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — It is Museum Day and the Bakersfield Museum of Art is one of the many museums participating in the national movement.

Museum day is a one-day event which participating museums across the country provide free entry to anyone who presents a museum day ticket.

Those interested are allowed to download one ticket per e-mail address, which provides free general admission for up to two people.

The Bakersfield Museum of Art is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.