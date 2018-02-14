Young man speeding crashes on Trona Road and passes away at the hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A young man passed away on Monday after he was speeding and crashed on northbound Trona Road just south of Searles Station Road.

As Benjamin Alan Jordan, 21, of Barstow, Calif. continued northbound, the right side tires of the 2007 Honda Accord he was driving traveled onto the dirt shoulder. He steered the vehicle abruptly to the left and lost control.

The car crossed the west dirt shoulder where there was a raised dirt berm and the car was launched into the air.

Jordan crashed with a rocky slope of a hillside and he suffered major blunt force trauma to his head and body. He was flown by Mercy Air Ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 9:13 a.m.

Officials said Jordan was wearing his seatbelt and the airbags deployed. There were no known witnesses due to the extreme rural location of the area.

The CHP Mojave Area is asking for the public's help in locating any witnesses to this collision and encourage anyone with information to call (760) 872-5900.