US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - The USS Detroit, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, arrives Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Detroit. The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China and many of those ships, like the USS Detroit, could be retired. The Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class, warships that cost about $4.5 billion to build. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 9:02 AM, Apr 07, 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Navy was once enamored with speed. It wanted lighter, faster ships to deal with threats during the war on terror, before pivoting to Russia and China and their modern navies.

The Navy now wants to retire nine recently built littoral combat ships, which cost about $4.5 billion altogether to build.

Chief of naval operations Adm. Mike Gilday said this week that it's better to have a smaller, lethal force than a larger force that’s “less ready, less lethal and less capable.”

The oldest of the littoral combat ships is 10 years old. Congress must sign off on the Navy’s proposal to decommission ships ahead of their projected service life.

