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LIVE BLOG: 2026 Primary Election info and results

Voting (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of "VOTE" buttons.
Voting (FILE)
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Good Morning! It’s Election Day in our Kern County neighborhoods.

Polls open at 7 AM, and close at 8 PM.

For a list of polling locations in Kern County, click here

A few reminders when going to vote:

  • Must be 18-years-old or older on Election Day
  • Must be a U.S. Citizen and resident of California
  • Not currently serving a state or federal prison for the conviction of a felony
  • Vote by mail ballots must be delivered no later than 8 PM on Election Day

If you have more questions about voting in a Primary Election visit the Secretary of State's web page

If you have more questions on the Kern County election visit kernvote.com

VOTER COMPLAINTS:
To fill out a voter complaint form click this link

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

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Tuesday

06/02/2026

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06/08/2026

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06/09/2026

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