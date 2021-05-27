Biden to visit Cleveland as he seeks a potential compromise on infrastructure deal

CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden on Thursday will travel to Cleveland and deliver remarks on his proposed $1.9 trillion infrastructure and investment plan.

Biden will fly into Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Thursday afternoon, tour Cuyahoga County Community College and make a speech at the college around 2:20 p.m.

"He'll talk about the fact that his economic plan is working, it's helping put people back to work, it's helping give people hope, but also, now is the time to invest more in our economy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in an interview with Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.

Biden's visit comes as he attempts to forge a compromise with Republicans in the hopes of passing a bipartisan infrastructure plan. His remarks will come just hours after Republicans released their counterproposal to Biden, which totals less than $1 trillion.

Biden hopes to find an ally for his plan in Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican who is finishing up his final term on Capitol Hill.

President Joe Biden visits Cleveland

"I told the White House and the president that I believe in this case we can find common ground," Portman recently told WEWS. "This is one where there is no excuse for us not figuring out a good bipartisan solution."

Psaki said the Biden administration was open to working with Portman.

"Well, we agree and we certainly welcome that openness by Sen. Portman," Psaki said. "Even though people feel like there's no bipartisanship happening, there is."

Where they disagree is in how to pay for the plan. The White House wants to raise taxes on the Americans making more than $400,000 a year, while Republicans feel funding can be raised in other ways.

"With regards to real infrastructure, there are opportunities for 'payfors,' including user fees and including the gas tax, which still generates billions of dollars," Portman said. "And, including public-private partnerships and ways to use the government leverage to infrastructure bank to be able to pay for these over time, because these are long-term capital expenditures."

The trip comes a year after Biden's campaign stop in Cleveland during the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the pandemic. Both Biden and Bernie Sanders were to have competing rallies in Cleveland on March 10, 2020, one week ahead of the state's primary.

Within hours, both were canceled as the state began the process of shutting down large gatherings in an effort to get ahead of the pandemic.

Biden flew instead to Philadelphia as all in-person campaigning stopped.

This story was originally published by John Kosich and Joe Donatelli on Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.