Disturbing video displaying illegal acts circulating on social media

WFTS
2:45 PM, Feb 4, 2018
4 hours ago

Law Enforcement across the country is asking the public to not share an obscene video portraying a criminal act on the internet.

Polk County (Florida) Sheriff's Office - 

Maryland Heights (Missouri) Police Department -

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department - 

 

 

Knoxville Police Department -

 

 

Investigators are asking people to stop sharing the video or screenshots of the video on social media — and this includes sharing it with police departments and media outlets on Facebook. 

Sharing this video is a crime.

If you do come across the video you are asked to report the video to the social media platform to where it was received and contact your local law enforcement. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children asks you submit tips about the images or videos via their secure cybertip line. Click here to submit a tip.

