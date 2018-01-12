London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Trump 'got the message' over UK visit

"President Trump got the message from the many Londoners who love and admire America and Americans but find his policies and action the polar opposite of our city's values," Khan said in a statement released on Twitter.
Khan said Trump's visit would "without doubt have been met with mass peaceful protests" and that it was a mistake for Prime Minister Theresa May to invite him on a state visit.
A UK official said on Friday that the invitation to Trump for a state visit, first extended by May during her visit to the US early in Trump's presidency, still stands: "The invitation for a State Visit has been extended and accepted," the official said.
The official drew a distinction between the state visit, which would include a visit with Queen Elizabeth II and royal trappings like a horse parade, and a working visit, that would include a meeting with May and other diplomatic formalities like opening the embassy.