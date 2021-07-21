Pelosi rejects proposal that would have allowed Reps. Jordan, Banks to serve on Jan. 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected a proposal that would have allowed Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, to join a select committee that will investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi's decision comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, proposed that five Republicans be able to join Democrats to join the panel that will investigate the riot.

In a statement released Wednesday, Pelosi said that she would not allow Jordan or Banks to serve on the committee.

"With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," Pelosi's statement read. "The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision."

According to NPR, Jordan and Banks both voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election in the hours after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Pelosi added that she would appoint Republican Reps. Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls to the committee, per McCarthy's request. She also asked that McCarthy propose two other Republican members to replace Banks and Jordan.

All five members who McCarthy put forward for the commission voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump for his role in the riot, according to USA Today.

This story is breaking and will be updated.