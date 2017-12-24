'Real Housewife' arrested in Florida

Haze
HI: 61°
LO: 39°
Luann de Lesseps
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A cast member of a popular "reality" show has been arrested in Palm Beach, Florida.
Luann de Lesseps, 52, was arrested early Sunday. de Lesseps is featured on The Real Housewives of New York City television show, which airs on Bravo.
She is charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence, and threatening a public servant.
de Lesseps appeared before a judge Sunday morning and was released.
Alexei Navalny has a few obstacles to overcome if he wants to run for Russia's presidency.
And it says it won't stop its nuclear program.
It took fire crews roughly 24 hours to extinguish the blaze.
Outlets report the U.S. plans to send Javelin antitank missiles. Ukraine has requested the missiles to help it fight Russian-backed separatists.