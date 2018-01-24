'Storm Chasers' star Joel Taylor dies at 38

Joel Taylor from the popular Discovery Channel reality show "Storm Chasers, died on Tuesday, his co-star Reed Timmer announced.
Taylor was 38 and originally from Elk City, Oklahoma. The cause of death is not immediately clear, according to People.
Timmer posted a series of tweets honoring Taylor.
RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik
Here is video of one of Joel's many tornado intercepts, but this one from May 29, 2001 when just 21 in the TX Panhandle. Incredible natural instinct chasing tornadoes and reading the sky. No one better at dominating back roads behind the wheel https://t.co/wIx1AUDKng